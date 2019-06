US Presswire

The Orioles enjoyed three strong performances from the rotation during the weekend series against the Rays, though only one starter came away with a victory. Wei-Yin Chen (pictured) delivered another outstanding performance Saturday, allowing no earned runs for the second straight time and allowing three runs or less for the eighth time in his past 10 starts. Miguel Gonzalez also continues to pitch very well and went pitch for pitch with Rays ace David Price on Sunday. Overall, the starters were 3-2 with a 4.41 ERA, but that ERA is a little deceptive since it would be 2.81 without Zach Britton's disappointing performance Wednesday. Grade: B