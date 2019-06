Baltimore Sun photo by Lloyd Fox

If not for one absolutely monstrous performance by terrific closer Jim Johnson, it would have been a good statistical week for the bullpen. Five members of the middle and setup crew were unscored upon over the past seven games, but a couple of tough outings by Matt Lindstrom (pictured) and Miguel Socolovich and the six-run blowup by Johnson inflated the overall bullpen ERA for the week to 4.70. Nothing to get too upset about, considering that the O's had a perfect record with the lead going into the ninth inning before the A's put up that six-spot, but that was enough to make it a so-so week for the 'pen. Grade: C