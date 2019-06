Getty Images

The pitching statistics for the week were skewed in two directions by last Monday's 19-run abomination, but the starting rotation actually came out of it smelling like a rose since Chris Tillman (pictured) was charged with only one earned run during the seven-run first inning. He got the loss in that game, but the rotation went on to post a 5-1 record and a 2.82 ERA for the week. That would normally be an A- minus effort -- especially under strained circumstances -- but Tillman and Zach Britton gave up a total of 11 runs (five earned) over 4 2/3 innings before the O's embarked on a five-game winning streak during which both pitched very well in their ensuing starts. Grade: B