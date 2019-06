Getty Images

Manager Buck Showalter is fond of answering questions about the adversity facing his team by pointing out that "nobody is going to feel sorry for you." Well, that's not entirely true. The starting rotation has been so ravaged by injuries and general ineffectiveness that it's probably time for the rest of the AL East to throw a pity party for the O's. Three-fifths of the regular rotation now is part of the regular rotation in Norfolk and top pitcher Jason Hammel (pictured) is scheduled to have surgery to remove cartilage from his right knee. That basically leaves Wei-Yin Chen as the ace of the staff and he has risen to the challenge. Now, if his teammates could just hold onto a win for him. Grade: C