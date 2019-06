Rob Carr / Getty Images

If you're looking to find a parallel with last season, it's still in the bullpen, where the O's relievers continue to hold the pitching staff together under sometimes difficult circumstances. The only reliever to suffer any significant problems last week was Pedro Strop (pictured), who had that two-homer outing in the first game of the Rays series and struggled his next time out, but he bounced back with a strong performance on Sunday. Darren O'Day gave up a rare run, but continues to be dominant and registered a win Friday. Troy Patton gave up one run over three appearances and got a win Thursday. Brian Matusz was unscored upon in three games. And Jim Johnson converted his two save opportunities. Overall, the 'pen was 2-0 with a 3.47 ERA and three saves. Grade: B+