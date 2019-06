Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The combined statistics pretty much tell the story. Orioles relievers gave up seven runs over 19 2/3 innings, which works out to a 3.20 ERA. Nothing special. Nothing to be too concerned about. Jim Johnson converted his only two save opportunities, but took a loss on Saturday after a Chris Davis error allowed the leadoff guy to reach base in the ninth inning. Darren O'Day (pictured) has been sharp and Rule 5 draftee T.J. McFarland delivered a nice major league debut, but it hasn¿t been a particularly smooth ride so far. Grade: B-