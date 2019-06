Patrick Semansky / AP

The Orioles opened last week by scoring in each of the first five innings of the series opener against the Red Sox, the proceeded to go completely quiet for the next 26 consecutive scoreless innings. That’s probably the most dramatic example of this team’s offensive inconsistently, but there have been gaps in production all season long and that has played a role in the club’s disappointing overall performance. They scored 29 runs in their seven games last week, but nearly half of them came in a pair of poorly pitched losses. Rookie Austin Hays led the club with five RBI. Adam Jones was the most consistent bat in the lineup, hitting .346 with 9 hits in 26 at-bats.