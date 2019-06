Gene Sweeney Jr., Baltimore Sun

Chris Davis simply refuses to be denied. He launched two more home runs Wednesday, increasing his major league-leading total to 19 on the same night the Orioles handed out "Crush Davis" T-shirts. It probably isn't realistic to believe he can maintain that pace all season, but if he does, he will set a new Orioles single-season record with 58. He ranks second in the major leagues with 50 RBIs and is also in the top five in the other Triple Crown category with a .359 batting average that took another big jump with his four-hit performance. Right now, the only player with comparable numbers in the three Triple Crown categories is Miguel Cabrera, who became the first player in 45 years to actually win a Triple Crown last season.