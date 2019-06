David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Orioles fans who have been waiting around for last year's team to suddenly reappear have gotten their wish for a couple of nights in Boston. The Orioles came from behind in each of the first two games of the three-game series against the Red Sox and grinded out a 12-inning victory on Wednesday night to squeeze the American League wild-card standings a little tighter with 11 regular season games left to play. They still aren't scoring a lot of runs, but it's hard to argue with the results. The Red Sox have the most wins in the major leagues, but the Orioles have had their number for the past 2 1/2 seasons, going 28-15 since mid-July of 2011. It would be quite a late-season coup if they can complete the sweep at Fenway Park when Chris Tillman takes the mound Thursday night.