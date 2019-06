David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Oriole skeptics said it would be this way. They said that the Orioles would never replicate last year's record 29-9 mark in one-run games and they were right, but nobody said that the O's would turn it completely on its head. The loss Wednesday night dropped the Orioles to 14-22 in one-run decisions, but that's only half of the sad story. They were a respectable 12-9 at the mathematical halfway point in the season. They are 2-13 in those games since scoring a 4-3 victory over the Yankees in Game No. 81 on July 7.