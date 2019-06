Jim Rogash / Getty Images

The best thing going for the Orioles in the American League East race over the past two weeks is the fact that the Red Sox and Rays have cooled off considerably. The Orioles are 4-6 over their past 10 games, but neither of the other contenders took advantage. The Rays had a six-game losing streak and went 3-7 and the Red Sox went 5-5. Under the circumstances, that has to be considered good fortune, though the six-game divisional deficit doesn't have to get any bigger to look bigger every day. There was a big opportunity to make up ground in Arizona and the Orioles let it slip away in agonizing fashion.