Might be even better, especially if you're Chris Davis, who has been trying to dig out of a slump since he returned from the All-Star break. Davis hit his 38th homer Tuesday night to provide the margin of victory in the series opener against the Houston Astros, but he made a point to say afterward that he was prouder of his two walks. Why? Because one of the reasons he has been struggling has been an inability to compress his strike zone. It didn't hurt that the Astros were working with a patchwork pitching staff Tuesday night, but it's really about Davis' mindset at the plate. When that's right, he can't go wrong.