Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun

It seems that baseball operations chief Dan Duquette is never happier than when he's rummaging around some other team's attic looking for good stuff that is gathering dust. The latest case in point is the seemingly minor deal that sent Russ Canzler to the Pirates for 6-foot-6 former first-round draft choice Tim Alderson. Alderson is a big right-hander with a minor league record as long as your arm. In parts of seven minor league seasons, he's made 200 appearances for six minor league clubs in two organizations and has pitched well at every level. He just never popped for anybody, but Duquette really believes that's about to change. The rub? Even though he's been knocking around the minors since 2007, he's only 24 years old. And Duquette has guessed right enough over the past couple of years that you better keep an eye on the kid.