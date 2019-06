Gene Sweeney Jr. / Baltimore Sun

Tuesday's All-Star Game at Citi Field could end up being a showcase for the game's three most dynamic young stars, and don't be surprised if Manny Machado finds a way to steal the show. He didn't get voted into one of the starting lineups like the Bryce Harper and Mike Trout, but I'm going to make a bold prediction. He will be named to more All-Star teams over the course of his career than either of them. Why? Because he's got the most pure talent and because he plays a position where premium players are always going to be, well, at a premium.