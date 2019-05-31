Peter Schmuck's Orioles Observation Deck (Sept. 28)

Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun
Showalter never likes to say never, but it seems highly unlikely that starting pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez will play more than a cheerleading role in the postseason, even though he has won his two starts in September. Orioles pitching coach Dave Wallace and bullpen coach Dom Chiti have worked hard to smooth out Jimenez's delivery and he definitely showed some progress in his spot starts this month, which is a positive sign for the future. The Orioles spent a fortune to add him to the rotation for four years and that decision could still pay off if he comes back next year with his head and arm slot in the right place.
Leon Halip, Getty Images
The thing that scares every opponent about the Detroit Tigers is that they can trot three Cy Young Award winners to the mound in a short playoff series, but that won't necessarily scare the Orioles if that's who they face in the upcoming American League Division Series. Two of those pitchers -- David Price and Justin Verlander -- have not been particularly impressive in their most recent starts against the O's. Price faced them only once this year and gave up three runs over five innings in a loss. Over the past two years, he's 2-2 against Baltimore with a 4.34 ERA. He also has not been pitching very well of late -- going 2-3 with a 5.09 ERA in six starts heading into Sunday's regular season finale. Verlander faced the Orioles twice this year, going 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA. He pitched well and lost in his first appearance against them and gave up five runs in six innings and got a win in his other start. The Orioles didn't face Max Scherzer this year and got the most grief from the only non-Cy Young winner in the likely playoff rotation. Rick Porcello faced them twice and went 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA.
Baltimore Sun columnist Peter Schmuck offers his observations on Derek Jeter's final hit at Yankee stadium, fixing Ubaldo Jimenez, the Detroit Tigers' starting rotation and Jake Arrieta's improvement in Chicago.
By Peter Schmuck, The Baltimore Sun