Sports Schmuck

Peter Schmuck's Orioles Observation Deck (Sept. 28)

Baltimore Sun columnist Peter Schmuck offers his observations on Derek Jeter's final hit at Yankee stadium, fixing Ubaldo Jimenez, the Detroit Tigers' starting rotation and Jake Arrieta's improvement in Chicago.
By Peter Schmuck, The Baltimore Sun
