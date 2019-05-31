Peter Schmuck's Orioles Observation Deck (Sept. 28)

Leon Halip, Getty Images

The thing that scares every opponent about the Detroit Tigers is that they can trot three Cy Young Award winners to the mound in a short playoff series, but that won't necessarily scare the Orioles if that's who they face in the upcoming American League Division Series. Two of those pitchers -- David Price and Justin Verlander -- have not been particularly impressive in their most recent starts against the O's. Price faced them only once this year and gave up three runs over five innings in a loss. Over the past two years, he's 2-2 against Baltimore with a 4.34 ERA. He also has not been pitching very well of late -- going 2-3 with a 5.09 ERA in six starts heading into Sunday's regular season finale. Verlander faced the Orioles twice this year, going 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA. He pitched well and lost in his first appearance against them and gave up five runs in six innings and got a win in his other start. The Orioles didn't face Max Scherzer this year and got the most grief from the only non-Cy Young winner in the likely playoff rotation. Rick Porcello faced them twice and went 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA.