Joy R. Absalon / USA Today Sports

Though it's normal to wonder what's going on with Darren O'Day, who has given up three homers this month after giving up only three all season coming into September, the Orioles bullpen is just fine. O's relievers combined to pitch five innings on Friday night and allowed two hits. Going into Saturday night's game, they had allowed just two earned runs in 16 innings since the beginning of the week. O'Day had a sore hamstring a couple of weeks ago, but he appears to be healthy and, well, he's not the first right-handed pitcher to give up a home run to David Ortiz. The early season worries about bullpen fatigue were legit, but the starting rotation has been so solid in the second half that Buck Showalter has been able to spread the work around and keep everyone sharp. The proof is in the fact that the club has not really had innings for the three bullpen guys that arrived after rosters expanded.