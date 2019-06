Adam Hunger, USA Today Sports

I'm not sure whether to be impressed by new Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka or amazed at the Orioles' inability to comprehend how he struck out 10 of them without spending very much time in the strike zone. Several Orioles players got ahead, 2-0, in the count, and then struck out without Tanaka ever coming close to the zone with his next three pitches. Though I don't expect the Orioles players to apologize for being aggressive at the plate, I do think it's fair to point out that there is no rule that requires them to swing at every 2-0 pitch. When Tanaka ventured into the strike zone, he gave up quite a bit of hard contact.