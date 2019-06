Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun

Nelson Cruz hasn't been quite the same hitter in June that he was through his torrid stretch for the first two months of the season, but he has remained a steady contributor even as he works to figure out the adjustments that opposing pitchers have made against him. His grand slam Wednesday night gave him four homers and 12 RBIs with four games to go this month, which may not sound like much in comparison to April and May, but he has hit safely in six of his last seven games with three homers, which may be a sign of things to come.