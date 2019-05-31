Peter Schmuck's Orioles Observation Deck for Aug. 30

Patrick Smith / Getty Images
It has become a popular pastime around Baltimore to obsess about Chris Davis' sub-.200 batting average, but it's time to stop and smell the home runs and RBIs. Davis is going to finish the season with a very low average and he's going to strike out a lot, but his big swing Friday night should remind everyone just what he means to the Orioles lineup. His ability to fill in at third base and open up more playing time for Delmon Young is a contribution that doesn't show up in the offensive statistics. What you see right now is what you're going to get, but it's good enough. He's going to finish the season with 30 homers and 85 RBIs, which is going to have to do.
Even though the Orioles entered Saturday's games with the biggest division lead in the majors, it's still too early to get comfortable about their position in the standings or their eventual seeding in the playoffs. The Yankees might not look that big in the rear-view mirror right now, but they're a solid team that is getting healthier and are determined to make a race of it in the American League East. They can't be counted out as long as their handful of clutch players keep the pressure on, and they'll have that opportunity in September with eight head-to-head games against the Orioles.
Baltimore Sun columnist Peter Schmuck offers his observations about the Orioles, including thoughts on Chris Davis' power, Nelson Cruz's value in the future and whether the New York Yankees are a real threat in the American League East.
By Peter Schmuck, The Baltimore Sun