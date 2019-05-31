Peter Schmuck's Orioles Observation Deck for Aug. 30

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

It has become a popular pastime around Baltimore to obsess about Chris Davis' sub-.200 batting average, but it's time to stop and smell the home runs and RBIs. Davis is going to finish the season with a very low average and he's going to strike out a lot, but his big swing Friday night should remind everyone just what he means to the Orioles lineup. His ability to fill in at third base and open up more playing time for Delmon Young is a contribution that doesn't show up in the offensive statistics. What you see right now is what you're going to get, but it's good enough. He's going to finish the season with 30 homers and 85 RBIs, which is going to have to do.