Sports Schmuck

Peter Schmuck's Orioles Observation Deck for Aug. 30

Baltimore Sun columnist Peter Schmuck offers his observations about the Orioles, including thoughts on Chris Davis' power, Nelson Cruz's value in the future and whether the New York Yankees are a real threat in the American League East.
By Peter Schmuck, The Baltimore Sun
