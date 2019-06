Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun

Center fielder Adam Jones made a huge contribution to the Orioles' 3-0 victory Wednesday with two hits that traveled a total of about 110 feet -- the first of which was a bunt single that set up a pair of runs. He said after the gane that he made the conscious decision to put his speed into play because he had been struggling to drive the ball over the first two weeks of the season. That could be a major sea change for the Orioles offense, since the complete Adam Jones provides both power and continuity. Don't expect him to bunt very often, but establishing the threat will force infielders to play him differently and lead to more conventional hits.