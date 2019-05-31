Peter Schmuck's Orioles midseason report card

Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun

Fans are up in arms because the Orioles have kept Gausman on an organizational yo-yo in spite of a very strong performance at the major league level in June and July. Gausman appears to be growing into the terrific starting pitcher everyone expects him to be, but the club is trying to stretch out his starts to preserve innings for September and perhaps the postseason. Maybe that isn't fair to him, but he seems to be handling it OK if five wins for the team in his last six starts are any indication. Grade: B+