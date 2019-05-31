Peter Schmuck's Orioles midseason report card

Yes, we know that the 2014 season is well past its mathematical halfway point. The Orioles have played 94 games, but the All-Star break still is considered the traditional midpoint in the season, so if you want to project anyone's midseason stats over a full 162-game season, you'll just have to multiply that player's quantitative stats by a factor of 1.72. While you try to do that in your head, here's The Baltimore Sun's 2014 Orioles midseason report card. Keep in mind that players are judged in the context of their own talent level and role on the team. (players arranged alphabetically within each position group) -- Peter Schmuck, The Baltimore Sun