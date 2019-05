Joy R. Absalon, USA Today Sports

The overall performance of the bullpen also was skewed by one performance. Josh Stinson was knocked around for six runs in just two innings during the Orioles' lopsided loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. If you throw that out, Orioles relievers combined to go 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA. But, of course, you can't throw anything out when you add up the final totals, so the bullpen ended the week with a much-less-impressive 4.05 combined ERA. Better to focus on the fact that the relievers made a total of 17 appearances and were scored upon just four times. Left-hander Zach Britton, pictured, pitched 4 1/3 hitless innings over three appearances. Grade: B