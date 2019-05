Hannah Foslien, Getty Images

It would have looked like a much better week if Miguel Gonzalez had not spun out of control in the fifth inning of Sunday's loss against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. But it was definitely a positive week, if only because of the strong performance by Ubaldo Jimenez, pictured, on Friday night. Jimenez threw a very strong 7 1/3 innings for his first victory with the Orioles, and the rotation combined for a 2-2 record and 3.00 ERA. There's still the small matter of no one else getting to the seventh inning, which remains a chronic problem. Grade: C+