Joy R. Absalon, USA Today Sports

The strange inverted pitching performance stretched into the bullpen, where Orioles relievers had an 0-2 record for the week despite a very solid 2.63 ERA. The bullpen combined to make 20 appearances and 15 were scoreless. If not for a three-run outing by T.J. McFarland and a tough two-thirds-of-an-inning performance by the recently-traded Troy Patton, that ERA would be sub-1.00. The bad news, of course, is that Tommy Hunter was forced onto the disabled list with a groin injury, but that might give him a chance to get a fresh mechanical start when he returns to the active roster. The reciprocal good news is that minor league call-up Preston Guilmet delivered a couple nice outings, and Zach Britton, pictured, solidified his place at the back of the bullpen with three more scoreless outings and a save. Grade: B