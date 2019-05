Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun

Chris Tillman was the only Orioles starter to fail to pitch into the sixth inning in the rotation's six starts, needing more than 100 pitches to go five innings Sunday. Wei-Yin Chen, pictured, and Miguel Gonzalez pitched through seven and gave up two runs each. Ubaldo Jimenez delivered his second straight strong performance, and Bud Norris came up just one out short of a quality start against the Tampa Bay Rays. No starter gave up more than three earned runs, and overall, the rotation was a combined 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA, which is pretty impressive in spite of continued pitch-efficiency issues. Grade: B+