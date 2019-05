Leon Halip, Getty Images

Orioles manager Buck Showalter has talked for the past year about the critical need for the rotation to get deeper into games and take pressure off the hitters and the bullpen, but most of the first week was the same old song and dance. The Orioles went through the entire rotation without a win from a starting pitcher and an outing that required less than three innings of relief. It took a terrific performance by Chris Tillman, pictured, to defeat the Detroit Tigers' Justin Verlander on Sunday to end that streak and make the overall rotation numbers look a little less frightening. Tillman is 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA and started each of the Orioles' two victories. The rest of the rotation is 0-4 with a 9.00 ERA. Ouch. Grade: D