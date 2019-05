Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun

It was a rocky week for the bullpen for a number of reasons, most notably the hamstring issue that temporarily derailed star setup man Darren O'Day, pictured. O'Day has been almost unhittable all year, but he had a rare blowup outing against the Cincinnati Reds that featured a grand slam by Jay Bruce. Brad Brach also struggled in a couple outings, but he bounced back to get the win Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Zach Britton had his string of 18 straight successful save opportunities snapped Sunday through no real fault of his own, but the Orioles also came back to make it irrelevant. Manager Buck Showalter used Ryan Webb, Evan Meek and Joe Saunders in some late-inning situations to mixed results. Still, the bullpen made 21 appearances and was scored upon just four times, but crooked-number outings by O'Day and Brach pumped the combined ERA for the week up to 5.62. Nobody's perfect. Grade: B-