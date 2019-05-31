Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for Sept. 7

Tom Szczerbowski / Getty Images

The week ended on a particularly sour note when the Orioles managed just two hits over five innings against a Toronto Blue Jays starter – Marco Estrada – who struggled badly with his command and allowed only a two-run homer to Ryan Flaherty on the way to his 12th victory. The Orioles again were largely an all-or-nothing team, scoring 17 of their 27 runs last week in two games. They hit 10 home runs, but five of them were by a red-hot Chris Davis, who can not be expected to carry this team all by himself -- even if, occasionally, he can. Adam Jones struggled for much of the week, as did several other starters.