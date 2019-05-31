Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for Sept. 7

Tom Szczerbowski / Getty Images
The week ended on a particularly sour note when the Orioles managed just two hits over five innings against a Toronto Blue Jays starter – Marco Estrada – who struggled badly with his command and allowed only a two-run homer to Ryan Flaherty on the way to his 12th victory. The Orioles again were largely an all-or-nothing team, scoring 17 of their 27 runs last week in two games. They hit 10 home runs, but five of them were by a red-hot Chris Davis, who can not be expected to carry this team all by himself -- even if, occasionally, he can. Adam Jones struggled for much of the week, as did several other starters.
Even the highly-dependable defense has been suspect of late, though three of the four errors committed by the Orioles last week were by pitchers. Don’t know if that makes any difference, but it did in the league rankings, where the Orioles fell from the top spot in the majors in fielding percentage – slipping slightly behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. The O’s still are tied with the Dodgers for fewest errors in the majors and, of course, lead the American League in both departments.
Every week, Orioles columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic, but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything – tangible or intangible – that falls under that particular category.
