Tom Szczerbowski, Getty Images

The final week of the regular season was solid but unspectacular for the Orioles rotation, which delivered seven starts and complete at least five innings (but no more than six) in each game. Six different starters posted and only one gave up more than three earned runs (Chris Tillman), but their combined 3-3 record and 3.46 ERA is less important than the fact that they each finished the regular season healthy and in rhythm. Grade: B