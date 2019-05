Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun

Orioles starting pitchers didn't turn in quite the stellar performance they delivered the previous week, when they were 4-1 with a 1.20 ERA, but they continue to put up solid combined numbers and put the team in a position to win. This week, the rotation was again 4-1, but with a still-impressive 2.86 ERA. Buck Showalter used six different starters, including Ubaldo Jimenez, who was the winning pitcher in the division-clinching game against the Blue Jays on Tuesday. Every one of them completed at least five innings and only one of them - Miguel Gonzalez on Sunday - gave up more than two runs. It's all good. Grade: A