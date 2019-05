Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun

Orioles starters continued to silence their critics last week, delivering seven solid starts in seven attempts to finish the week with a 4-1 record and a terrific 1.20 ERA. The only loss came thanks to one three-run inning by Miguel Gonzalez, pictured, who made two starts and gave up just those three runs in 12 innings. Gonzalez, Kevin Gausman and Bud Norris each had scoreless outings, while Chris Tillman gave up one run in each of his two starts, and Wei-Yin Chen allowed just a run over seven innings in his only start. It doesn't get much better than this. Grade: A+