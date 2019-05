Joy R. Absalon, USA Today Sports

The rotation wasn't quite as efficient as it has been over the past couple months, but there's nothing wrong with a 3-1 record and combined 3.12 ERA. Chris Tillman, pictured, made two starts and gave up just one earned run in 12 innings. Wei-Yin Chen was less efficient than usual in a pair of outings, but he benefited from some great run support to get the victory Sunday. Miguel Gonzalez showed that his uneven pitching schedule has not been a big problem, cranking out a strong seven innings to win Friday night. Kevin Gausman suffered the only loss of the week, struggling to hold his pitch count down before exiting after just four innings in the third game of the four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Overall, still a very solid week. Grade: B