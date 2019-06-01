Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for May 16

Gail Burton / AP

It was a strong week for the Orioles offense, even if the run production was distributed strangely in the first three games of the Tigers series. The O’s did not score a run before the fifth inning in any of those three games, but scored 17 runs from the sixth inning on. That included the club’s second 1-0 victory of the year, but the Orioles averaged six runs per game over the course of the week. The biggest factor was the resurgence of Adam Jones, who had struggled through the first five weeks of the season. He batted .520 with four home runs and nine RBI. Chris Davis also had a big bounce-back week with 11 hits in 21 at-bats and six RBI. Overall, the O’s batted .305 and hit 12 homers in the six games last week.