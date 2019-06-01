Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for May 16

Gail Burton / AP
It was a strong week for the Orioles offense, even if the run production was distributed strangely in the first three games of the Tigers series. The O’s did not score a run before the fifth inning in any of those three games, but scored 17 runs from the sixth inning on. That included the club’s second 1-0 victory of the year, but the Orioles averaged six runs per game over the course of the week. The biggest factor was the resurgence of Adam Jones, who had struggled through the first five weeks of the season. He batted .520 with four home runs and nine RBI. Chris Davis also had a big bounce-back week with 11 hits in 21 at-bats and six RBI. Overall, the O’s batted .305 and hit 12 homers in the six games last week.
Greg Fiume / Getty Images
This segment can get a bit monotonous, because great defense isn’t usually exciting. The Orioles committed just one error all week (Manny Machado) and featured their usual strong all-around performance. Manager Buck Showalter experimented with Pedro Alvarez for two games at third base and got good results. Mark Trumbo made some big plays in right field. And the O’s filled the void left by the injury to J.J. Hardy seamlessly. Machado didn’t need to prove anything at shortstop, but he has been as good as advertised.
Every week, Orioles columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic, but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything – tangible or intangible – that falls under that particular category.
Peter Schmuck