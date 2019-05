Greg Fiume, Getty Images

Not sure how much worse last week could have gone for the Orioles rotation -- starting with two absolutely horrid starts by Chris Tillman (1 inning, five earned runs) and Ubaldo Jimenez, pictured (2 1/3 innings, six earned runs, five walks), and going from bad to worse when Johan Santana ruptured an Achilles tendon that ended his comeback attempt in the minor leagues. Here are the sorry numbers. The rotation somehow finished with a 2-1 record, but Orioles starters gave up 20 earned runs over 27 1/3 innings to post a combined 6.59 ERA. Wei-Yin Chen threw a nice game, and the big bright spot was the seven-inning, four-hit performance of Kevin Gausman. In fact, if you take Gausman's start out of the equation, the regular members of the rotation had a combined ERA of 8.41. And here's a stat for you. The rotation actually got fewer outs over the course of the week than the bullpen. Grade: D-