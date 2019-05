Troy Taormina, USA Today Sports

The week was a good-news, bad-news joke for the Orioles rotation, which allowed 15 earned runs over 16 2/3 innings (8.10 ERA) during the three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park, and turned in four straight solid outings against the Houston Astros over the long weekend at Minute Maid Park. Ubaldo Jimenez, pictured, Miguel Gonzalez and Chris Tillman all had quality starts in Houston, and Wei-Yin Chen probably would have followed if his pitch count had not caught up to him Sunday. The four starters combined to give up five earned runs over 24 2/3 innings (1.82 ERA). But when you put it all together, the rotation went 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA, and the Orioles ended up with a losing record through the first seven games of the 10-game road trip that wraps up with three games against the Texas Rangers. Grade: C