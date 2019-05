Jonathan Ernst, Getty Images

The week was another classic good-news, bad-news scenario for the Orioles rotation, which delivered a quality start in each of the club's seven games of the week. Orioles starters averaged 6 2/3 innings per start and had a sparkling 1.54 combined ERA. So what's the bad news after Bud Norris led the way by giving up just one earned run in 14 2/3 innings in his two starts? The team -- and the rotation -- went an ambivalent 4-3 in those seven games. Well, they can only throw the ball. They can't hit it, except in the interleague games, of course, and there weren't any of those last week. Guess this proves that win-loss records for starters are often deceptive. Grade: A