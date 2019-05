Bob DeChiara, USA Today Sports

If it weren't for one awful start by Ubaldo Jimenez, pictured, against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night -- in a game the Orioles won anyway -- it would have been an unassailable week by the Orioles rotation, which went 3-1 with a 2.81 ERA in seven starts. Jimenez also had a terrific performance against the Texas Rangers, which got the club rolling toward a four-game sweep and a 6-1 week. T.J. McFarland even got into the act with a solid five innings in a spot start, and Kevin Gausman bounced back from a struggle in his previous start to set a career high for strikeouts in Sunday's game at Fenway Park. The only negative: Despite the solid numbers, the starters averaged just under six innings per game. Grade: B+