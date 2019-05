Joe Nicholson, USA Today Sports

The road trip started last weekend with the Orioles letting a win get away in the opener in Oakland and getting knocked around in the rubber game, which left the starting rotation with a 5.74 ERA through the first three games. What has happened since then is borderline amazing. Orioles starters gave up two runs or fewer in six of their seven games over the past week and combined for a nifty 1.96 ERA. Bud Norris got it started with a big performance against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim on Monday, but he also had the only plus-two-runs start. Still, you can't ask for much more than a 3-1 record, 1.96 ERA and an average of nearly seven innings per start. Grade: A