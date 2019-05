Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun

It was another very solid week for the starting pitchers, who combined to go 3-1 with a 2.58 ERA in the two series victories over the Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners. Every Orioles starter except Miguel Gonzalez took a game through the seventh inning and only once did the rotation surrender more than three runs in a start. Gonzalez gave up four runs over five innings Saturday, but he was coming off three very solid outings in a row. You can't ask for much more from a pitching staff that has been among the game's best since early June. Grade: B+