Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images

The week started out so well that it's almost hard to believe the Orioles and their starting rotation finished with a 3-3 record. Bud Norris, Chris Tillman and Wei-Yin Chen dropped big efforts on the Chicago White Sox to help the club sweep the first three games of an odd six-game stretch in the same road city. The Cubs series was an entirely different story. Kevin Gausman struggled through five innings in the opener, Norris gave up four runs in two innings before a long rain delay knocked him out of Saturday's game and a very solid return engagement by Miguel Gonzalez was wasted on Sunday. The rotation finished with a respectable 3.79 combined ERA, but picked a bad time to take most of the weekend off. Grade: C