David Richard, USA Today Sports

The week was certainly a plus, but the shaky performance of Ubaldo Jimenez, pictured, on Saturday has created an uncomfortable situation for manager Buck Showalter. The Orioles likely will bring Miguel Gonzalez back into the rotation this week, but they'll have to decide if they can afford to go back to keeping six starters until the Sept. 1 roster expansion. During the rain-shortened week, the Orioles had three very good starts -- capped by Kevin Gausman's terrific six-inning performance Sunday -- along with a winning five-inning effort from Bud Norris and Jimenez's wild ride. It all added up to a 2-1 record and a 3.99 rotation ERA. When you've got a big division lead, you'll take that in a heartbeat. Grade: B