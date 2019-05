Mitchell Layton, Getty Images

If not for Sunday's late-inning malaise, the bullpen would have had a near-perfect week. Orioles relievers gave up a total of seven earned runs in 22 innings, which works out to a very nice 2.86 ERA. But five of those runs came in the last four innings of the series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals. Throw that game out, and the bullpen made 15 appearances, pitched 18 innings and allowed two earned runs for a combined 1.00 ERA. Brad Brach, pictured, had three scoreless outings. Darren O'Day and Tommy Hunter had two each. Newcomer Andrew Miller had two dominant performances before giving up his first run with the Orioles on Sunday. Zach Britton converted his only save opportunity, but he gave up a three-run homer Sunday in a tune-up ninth inning. So, it wasn't all good, but it was pretty close. Grade: B+