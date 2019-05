Joy R. Absalon, USA Today Sports

For all of those people who think the bullpen is gassed, it might seem difficult to make a strong counter-argument after a week in which Orioles relievers gave up a total of 17 earned runs in 21 2/3 innings for a combined ERA of 7.06. It's not really that simple, however, since eight of those runs were allowed by Evan Meek, pictured, in 1 1/3 innings. Remove those two outings and the ERA is a more palatable 3.86, and the pitchers in charge of holding late-inning leads were effective enough to pick up a win and two saves. Grade: C+