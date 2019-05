Jim Rogash, Getty Images

It was one of those rare five-game weeks during which the Orioles went exactly once through the rotation. The results were solid, with every starting pitcher getting through five innings and only one (Bud Norris) giving up more than three runs. The best news was the way Ubaldo Jimenez, pictured, shut down the Boston Red Sox for five innings Sunday night. The bad news was that he finally blinked and let them back in the game in the sixth. Overall, the rotation went 3-1 with a 3.54 ERA. That should be good enough with this offense. Grade: B