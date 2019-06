Jim Cowsert, MCT

Check out my most recent column for my first attempt to convince the Orioles front office to break open the vault this winter and make a dynamic move that might put the club over the top next season. It won't be easy — and I really don't expect the O's to cough up $300 million for Robinson Cano — but there will be some quality players available on the free-agent market, and there will be teams trying to slice payroll who may be willing to deal a high-priced player for a reasonable package of minor league talent. The No. 1 priority should be an eight-inning arm (Texas' Matt Garza, above, could be an option) to put at or near the front of the starting rotation.