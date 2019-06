Kelley L Cox, USA Today Sports

If there were any doubt that the Oakland Athletics are this year's anointed team, Friday night's dramatic comeback victory pretty much sealed the deal. How else do you explain the two fluke hits that set up Josh Donaldson's three-run walkoff homer against Orioles closer Zach Britton in the bottom of the ninth? Everything is coming up straight A's. Their pitching staff put up unbelievable numbers even before they made the blockbuster trade of the summer to acquire pitchers Jeff Samardzija and ex-Oriole Jason Hammel. The offense has clicked to the tune of an otherworldly plus-146 run differential (through Friday). And they obviously have mojo, with nine wins in which they were trailing after seven innings. That's a scary combination.