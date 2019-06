Charles LeClaire, USA Today Sports

Obviously, it was great to see Chris Davis make it rain at PNC Park, but his three-homer performance Tuesday night only matters if it's a sign that he has figured out what was ailing him at the plate for much of the last seven weeks. He says that he has finally gotten his whole body back in sync, which should be very good news for an Orioles offensive attack that has been slow to develop this season. If he got his swagger back in the process, that could have a positive psychological effect on the entire lineup.