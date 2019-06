Rob Carr, Getty Images

There really is no silver lining to the loss of Chris Davis, even if he didn't come out of the gate this season the way he did in 2013. His presence in the lineup -- even when he isn't hitting mammoth home runs -- has an impact on everyone around him. And, though he was a little frustrated by his inability to jack the ball into the stands regularly over the first four weeks of the season, he was still drawing walks, delivering key hits and playing his usual strong defense at first base. The only upside will be if those platelet-rich plasma injections speed his recovery and he comes back in two or three weeks instead of eight.