Orioles starters did not pitch enough innings during the first three weeks of the new season, but -- for the most part -- they pitched deeper into games in Week 4, which was a necessity with the string of consecutive game days they are grinding through right now. Wei-Yin Chen (pictured) delivered the longest and best performance with his eight-inning gem against the A's on Friday, but Jason Hammel pitched through six without allowing an earned run and Chris Tillman gave up three earned runs over 12 2/3 innings in two starts. Miguel Gonzalez looked like he was going to put a cherry on top of the four-game series in Oakland, but came completely unraveled in the sixth inning. Still, the rotation combined for a 4-0 record and 2.96 ERA for the week and -- if you take away Josh Stinson's rocky spot start -- the regular starters combined for a 2.37 ERA over six starts. Grade: A-