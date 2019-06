Jim Rogash / Getty Images

It was hard to get too excited about the overall performance of the Orioles rotation last week because of the number of flawed outings, but the cumulative numbers say that the starters pitched well enough to keep the Orioles in every game. The combined ERA was 3.89 and O's pitchers registered four quality starts, but the club -- ironically enough -- lost three of those quality starts. Questions still linger about the efficiency of both Jake Arrieta (pictured) and Chris Tillman, though both showed improvement in their second outings of the year. Grade: C